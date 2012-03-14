Dylan Baker To Helm '23 Blast'

Dylan Baker, who co-starred in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" sequels, is set to make his directorial debut with "23 Blast," an indie drama that will star Mark Hapka ("Days of Our Lives") and Max Adler ("Glee"), as well as Justin Long, Stephen Lang and the helmer himself.



Toni Hoover and Bram Hoover wrote the script, which follows a high school football star (Hapka) who's suddenly stricken with irreversible blindness and the choice he's forced to make regarding whether he should return to the sport.

