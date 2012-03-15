Colin Farrell Eyes 'Lancelot' Role
Thursday, March 15th, 2012
After scrapping the project, which was to have been directed by David Dobkin, earlier this year, Warners is in talks with Colin Farrell to potentially star in a revived version as Lancelot.
Last year, the studio cast Kit Harrington and Joel Kinnaman as the respective title characters in what was to have been a lighthearted action pic, similar in tone to Warners' successful Sherlock Holmes franchise.
- alton anobling
- Apr 4th 2012 12:18AM
