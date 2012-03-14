Jeremy Irons Eyes 'Beautiful Creatures'
Wednesday, March 14th, 2012
Jeremy Irons is in final negotiations to join the cast of Beautiful Creatures, Alcons adaptation of the young adult novel by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl.
The latter duo are the centerpiece of the coming-of-age story about two star-crossed teens -- one a local boy, the other a mysterious new girl -- who uncover dark secrets about their families, their history and their town.
