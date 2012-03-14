Jeremy Irons Eyes 'Beautiful Creatures'

Jeremy Irons is in final negotiations to join the cast of Beautiful Creatures, Alcons adaptation of the young adult novel by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl.



The latter duo are the centerpiece of the coming-of-age story about two star-crossed teens -- one a local boy, the other a mysterious new girl -- who uncover dark secrets about their families, their history and their town.

Read more: www.hollywoodreporter.com

Movie » Beautiful Creatures

» Add Your Comment