Rupert Grint Set For 'The Drummer'

Chloë Grace Moretz and Rupert Grint have joined the all-star cast of The Drummer, the biopic of Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson from directing and writing duo Randall Miller and Jody Savin



Aaron Eckhart is portraying Wilson while Vera Farmiga is playing Fleetwood Mac member and Wilsons lover Christine McVie in the project tackling the last six years of Wilsons life (he died in 1983), when the singer-songwriter released his acclaimed solo album Pacific Ocean Blue.

