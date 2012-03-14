Emma Roberts Joins 'Empire State'

"Scream 4" star Emma Roberts is joining the cast of Dito Montiel's heist drama "Empire State," which stars Liam Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson.



Based on true events that took place in 1982, Adam Mazer's script centers on two childhood friends (Hemsworth will play one) from Astoria, N.Y., who plan to rob an armored car depository, with Johnson playing the NYPD detective out to bust them.

