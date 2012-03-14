Julian Fellowes To Adapt 'Gypsy'

Wednesday, March 14th, 2012

Universal has hired Oscar-winning scribe and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes to write the adaptation of Gypsy.

The play and movie is based on the memoir by Gypsy Rose Lee, a burlesque dancer, and the relationship with her mother, Momma Rose, who has since become the prototype of a "stage mom" in pop culture. It initially hit screens in 1962 with a version that starred Rosalind Russell and Natalie Wood.

