Julian Fellowes To Adapt 'Gypsy'

Universal has hired Oscar-winning scribe and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes to write the adaptation of Gypsy.



The play and movie is based on the memoir by Gypsy Rose Lee, a burlesque dancer, and the relationship with her mother, Momma Rose, who has since become the prototype of a "stage mom" in pop culture. It initially hit screens in 1962 with a version that starred Rosalind Russell and Natalie Wood.

Read more: www.hollywoodreporter.com

Movie » Gypsy

» Add Your Comment