Scott F. Butler To Adapt 'Hold Tight'
Thursday, March 15th, 2012
Inferno Entertainment has optioned Harlan Coben's novel "Hold Tight" and tapped scribe Scott F. Butler to adapt the standalone thriller.
"Hold Tight," which debuted atop the New York Times' best-seller list in April 2008, concerns a father who must fight for his family's survival after his son inadvertently exposes them to dangerous criminals via the internet.
