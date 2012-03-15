Michael Fassbender In 'Mountain' Talks
Thursday, March 15th, 2012
"X-Men: First Class" and "Prometheus" star Michael Fassbender may be staying in business with 20th Century Fox, as he's in early talks to topline Gerardo Naranjo's romantic drama "The Mountain Between Us."
J. Mills Goodloe's script, based on the novel by Charles Martin, follows two strangers who survive a plane crash in the Colorado woods and are forced to rely on one another for survival, eventually falling in love.
