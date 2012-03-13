Ugly Betty's Tony Plana Stars In 'Pain & Gain'
Tuesday, March 13th, 2012
"Ugly Betty" star Tony Plana has joined the cast of the Paramount pic "Pain and Gain," which Michael Bay is directing from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.
Based on a true story, film stars Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Mackie and Dwayne Johnson as bodybuilders who engage in a campaign of kidnapping, extortion and murder in Florida.
Read more: www.variety.com
Movie » Pain and Gain
» Comments
- Marivic
- Apr 24th 2012 11:04AM
Levels of stress can be caleluatcd. One way is thru the usage of mental screening: the particular Holmes and Rahe Tension Size is employed in order to charge tense existence activities, as the DASS contains a size regarding strain according to self-report products. Modifications in blood pressure levels and also galvanic epidermis reaction can be measured to test stress ranges, and also adjustments to tension levels. An electronic thermometer enable you to evaluate modifications in epidermis temperatures, which could suggest activation from the fight-or-flight result attracting bloodstream away from the limbs