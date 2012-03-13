Ugly Betty's Tony Plana Stars In 'Pain & Gain'

"Ugly Betty" star Tony Plana has joined the cast of the Paramount pic "Pain and Gain," which Michael Bay is directing from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.



Based on a true story, film stars Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Mackie and Dwayne Johnson as bodybuilders who engage in a campaign of kidnapping, extortion and murder in Florida.

