Three Stars Join 'It's Not You, It's Me'

Vivica A. Fox, Joelle Carter and Ross McCall will topline indie relationship comedy "It's Not You, It's Me," set to be shot in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.



"It's Not You, It's Me" tells the story of a thirtysomething commitment-phobe who breaks up with the love of his life thanks to conflicting advice from his outrageous, inner voices -- and says the only thing he can think of to soften the blow: "It's not you, it's me."

Read more: www.variety.com

